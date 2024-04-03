The Meaning of VC – VC means “Voice Chat“. It is an internet acronym. What does VC mean? VC is an abbreviation that stands for “Voice Chat”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VC definition and all the information related to acronym VC in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘voice’:
|CDMA
|Code Division Multiple Access (voice/data transmission)
|HMV
|His Master’s Voice
|VM
|Voice Mail
|VOA
|Voice Of America
|VOIP
|Voice Over IP – internet telephony
|Other terms relating to ‘chat’:
|BANTER
|Playful, witty chat
|CHINWAG
|Chat
|CWYL
|Chat With You Later.
|FBC
|FaceBook Chat
|IRC
|Internet Relay Chat
|IRCOP
|Internet Relay Chat Operator
|KIK
|A mistyped version of LOL
Smartphone app for free chat
|LEET
|Chat room language
Elite
|LTNC
|Long Time No Chat
|NMJC
|Not Much Just Chat
|RC
|Random Chat
Radio Controlled
|RPC
|Role Playing Chat
|SARGE
|Chat up
|VENT
|Ventrilo (internet chat program)
|WHEEL
|Chat up, pick up (a girl)
|WUWCB
|What do You Want to Chat about?