April 3, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of VC – VC means “Voice Chat“. It is an internet acronym. What does VC mean? VC is an abbreviation that stands for “Voice Chat”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VC definition and all the information related to acronym VC in FAQ format.

