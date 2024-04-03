Home
VBR

VBR

April 3, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of VBR – VBR means “Variable Bit Rate“. It is an internet acronym. What does VBR mean? VBR is an abbreviation that stands for “Variable Bit Rate”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VBR definition and all the information related to acronym VBR in FAQ format.

What does VBR mean?

VBR is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Variable Bit Rate”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of VBR

VBR means “Variable Bit Rate”.

What is VBR?

VBR is “Variable Bit Rate”.

VBR Definition / VBR Means

The definition of VBR is “Variable Bit Rate”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘variable’:
 VTEC Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control System
Other terms relating to ‘rate’:
 AAR At Any Rate
 APR Annual Percentage Rate
 CIR Committed Information Rate (minimum bandwidth)
 CTR Click Through Rate
 RDH Rate Date Hate
 ROF Rate Of Fire
ROFL

About The Author

acron

Related Posts