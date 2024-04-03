The Meaning of VBR – VBR means “Variable Bit Rate“. It is an internet acronym. What does VBR mean? VBR is an abbreviation that stands for “Variable Bit Rate”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VBR definition and all the information related to acronym VBR in FAQ format.
VBR is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Variable Bit Rate”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
VBR means “Variable Bit Rate”.
VBR is “Variable Bit Rate”.
The definition of VBR is “Variable Bit Rate”.
|Other terms relating to ‘variable’:
|VTEC
|Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control System
|Other terms relating to ‘rate’:
|AAR
|At Any Rate
|APR
|Annual Percentage Rate
|CIR
|Committed Information Rate (minimum bandwidth)
|CTR
|Click Through Rate
|RDH
|Rate Date Hate
|ROF
|Rate Of Fire
ROFL