April 3, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of VBL – VBL means "Visible Bra Line". It is an internet acronym. What does VBL mean? VBL is an abbreviation that stands for "Visible Bra Line".

VBL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Visible Bra Line”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

VBL means “Visible Bra Line”.

VBL is “Visible Bra Line”.

The definition of VBL is “Visible Bra Line”.

Other terms relating to ‘visible’:
 NVMS No Visible Means of Support
 VPL Visible Panty Line
 VTL Visible Thong Line
Other terms relating to ‘line’:
 ADSL Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line
 BL Bad Luck
Bottom Line
 BLUF Bottom Line Up Front
 BTL Between The Lines
 CLI Command Line Interface
 CUOL See You On Line
 DMAL Drop Me A Line
 DSL Digital Subscriber Line
 HARD LINES Bad luck
 HLAS Hook, Line And Sinker
 LINE A line of a powdered drug
 LOS Line Of Site
 RAIL Line of cocaine
 RAILS Lines of cocaine
 RBTL Read Between The Lines
 SSL Secure Socket Layer
See Subject Line
 VPL Visible Panty Line
 VTL Visible Thong Line

