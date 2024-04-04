Home
April 4, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of VAT – VAT means “Value Added Tax“. It is an internet acronym. What does VAT mean? VAT is an abbreviation that stands for “Value Added Tax”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VAT definition and all the information related to acronym VAT in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘value’:
 CSV Comma Separated Values
 CVV Card Verification Value
 DHV Demonstration of Higher Value
 DLV Demonstration of Lower Value
 EV Expected Value
 FSVO For Some Value Of …
 MILEAGE Value for money
 QVC Quality Value Convenience (shopping channel)
 VFM Value For Money
Other terms relating to ‘added’:
 SAGE Word added to a post to stop it getting bumped

