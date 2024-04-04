Home
April 4, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of VAPE – VAPE means “Inhale vapor from E-cigarettes“. It is an internet acronym. What does VAPE mean? VAPE is an abbreviation that stands for “Inhale vapor from E-cigarettes”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VAPE definition and all the information related to acronym VAPE in FAQ format.

What does VAPE mean?

VAPE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Inhale vapor from E-cigarettes”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

