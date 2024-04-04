The Meaning of VANILLA – VANILLA means “Unexciting, conventional“. It is an internet acronym. What does VANILLA mean? VANILLA is an abbreviation that stands for “Unexciting, conventional”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VANILLA definition and all the information related to acronym VANILLA in FAQ format.
