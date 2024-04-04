The Meaning of VACAY – VACAY means “Vacation“. It is an internet acronym. What does VACAY mean? VACAY is an abbreviation that stands for “Vacation”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VACAY definition and all the information related to acronym VACAY in FAQ format.
What does VACAY mean?
VACAY is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Vacation”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of VACAY
VACAY means “Vacation”.
What is VACAY?
VACAY is “Vacation”.
VACAY Definition / VACAY Means
The definition of VACAY is “Vacation”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘vacation’:
|HOLS
|Holidays, vacation
|VACA
|Vacation, holiday