The Meaning of V8 – V8 means “Engine type“. It is an internet acronym. What does V8 mean? V8 is an abbreviation that stands for “Engine type”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out V8 definition and all the information related to acronym V8 in FAQ format.
What does V8 mean?
V8 is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Engine type”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of V8
V8 means “Engine type”.
What is V8?
V8 is “Engine type”.
V8 Definition / V8 Means
The definition of V8 is “Engine type”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘engine’:
|DERV
|Diesel Engine Road Vehicle
|An Internet Search Engine
To Seek An Answer Using The Search Engine Google
|IEEE
|Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
|REV
|Make an engine go faster
Reverend
|SEM
|Search Engine Marketing
|SEO
|Search Engine Optimization
|SERP
|Search Engine Results Page
|TTTE
|Thomas The Tank Engine
|Other terms relating to ‘type’:
|ACT
|SAT type test
|ESKI
|Type of urban music
|HAZE
|Type of marijuana
|INTP
|Introverted iNtuitive Thinking Perceiving (personality type indicator)
|JEJEMON
|People who type stupidly
|MY SIZE
|My type of girl
|NMT
|Not My Type
|NYT
|Not Your Type
New York Times
|P90X
|Type of workout schedule
|RAR
|File compression type
|ROOTS
|Type of Reggae music
|Other terms relating to ‘drink’:
|CHUG
|Drink
Offensive term for a Native American
|DRINKY POO
|Alcoholic drink
|EDJ
|Energy Drink Junkie
|IITYWTMWYBMAD
|If I Tell You What This Means Will You Buy Me a Drink?
|IITYWYBMAD
|If I Tell You Will You Buy Me A Drink
|KINGS
|Drinking game
|MIXOLOGY
|Study of mixing drinks
|RTD
|Ready To Drink
|SESH
|Session (drinking, smoking, gaming etc)
|SPINS
|Effect of drinking too much
|SXE
|Straightedge (no drink, no drugs, no sex)
|UDI
|Unidentified Drinking Injury