April 5, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UY – UY means "Up Yours". It is an internet acronym.

What does UY mean?

UY is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Up Yours”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UY

UY means “Up Yours”.

What is UY?

UY is “Up Yours”.

UY Definition / UY Means

The definition of UY is “Up Yours”.

