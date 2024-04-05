The Meaning of UWU – UWU means “Happy Anime Face“. It is an internet acronym. What does UWU mean? UWU is an abbreviation that stands for “Happy Anime Face”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UWU definition and all the information related to acronym UWU in FAQ format.
What does UWU mean?
UWU is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Happy Anime Face”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
