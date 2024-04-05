Home
April 5, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UWU – UWU means “Happy Anime Face“. It is an internet acronym. What does UWU mean? UWU is an abbreviation that stands for “Happy Anime Face”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UWU definition and all the information related to acronym UWU in FAQ format.

What does UWU mean?

UWU is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Happy Anime Face”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘happy’:
 BH Be Happy
Bloody Hell
Big Head
 DWBH Don’t Worry, Be Happy
 HBD Happy Birthday
 HBTU Happy Birthday To You
 HBTY Happy Birthday To You
 HE Happy Ending
High Explosives
 HGL Happy Go Lucky
 HNY Happy New Year
 HVD Happy Valentine’s Day
 JUICED Happy, excited
 MHR Many Happy Returns
 OBHWF One Big Happy Weasely Family
 STOKED Very happy, excited
 YEHET Yes In Sehun’s Happy Mode
Other terms relating to ‘anime’:
 AMV Anime Music Video
 ANIME Japanese style animation
Other terms relating to ‘face’:
 ABF All But Face
 BOBFOC Body Off Baywatch, Face Off Crimewatch
 BSOF Big Smile On Face
 BSOFN Big Smile On Face Now
 BUTTER FACE Girl who is good looking except for her face
 BUTTERFACE A Woman With An Attractive Body But An Ugly Face
 F2F Face To Face
 FACE PALM Slap forehead with the palm of your hand
 FBC FaceBook Chat
 FBF Facebook Friend
 FBO Facebook Official
 GNFB Good Night Facebook
 GOMF Get Outta My Face
 GOOMF Get Out Of My Face
 IYF In Your Face
 MFW My Face When …
 MKZ Facebook (derogatory)
 MYF Miss Your Face
 PLANKING Lying face down in an unusual place
 POKER FACE Expressionless face
 PRAWN Girl who is good looking except for her face
 SYF Shut Your Face
 TRDMF Tears Running Down My Face
 X3 Cute face
 YFW Your Face When …

