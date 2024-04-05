Home
April 5, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UWS – UWS means “Upper West Side“. It is an internet acronym. What does UWS mean? UWS is an abbreviation that stands for “Upper West Side”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UWS definition and all the information related to acronym UWS in FAQ format.

What does UWS mean?

UWS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Upper West Side”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UWS

UWS means “Upper West Side”.

What is UWS?

UWS is “Upper West Side”.

UWS Definition / UWS Means

The definition of UWS is “Upper West Side”.

Other terms relating to ‘upper’:
 MONROE Piercing between nose and upper lip
 SULA Sweaty Upper Lip Alert
 UBRS Upper Black Rock Spire (WOW)
 UES Upper East Side (of Manhattan)
 YUPPERZ Yes
Other terms relating to ‘west’:
 PNW Pacific North West
 WWOTW Wicked Witch Of The West
Other terms relating to ‘side’:
 ALOTBSOL Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life
 CSM Client Side Modification
 FSB Front Side Bus
 OTS On The Side
 RHS Right Hand Side
 SYOTOS See You On The Other Side
 UES Upper East Side (of Manhattan)

