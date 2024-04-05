The Meaning of UV – UV means “Unpleasant Visual“. It is an internet acronym. What does UV mean? UV is an abbreviation that stands for “Unpleasant Visual”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UV definition and all the information related to acronym UV in FAQ format.
UV is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Unpleasant Visual”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
UV means “Unpleasant Visual”.
UV is “Unpleasant Visual”.
The definition of UV is “Unpleasant Visual”.
|Other terms relating to ‘unpleasant’:
|GROSS
|Unpleasant, disgusting
|OIK
|Unpleasant, unpopular person
|Other terms relating to ‘visual’:
|DVI
|Digital Visual Interface
|VDU
|Visual Display Unit
|VFX
|Visual Effects