What does UTT mean?

The Meaning of UTT – UTT means "Under The Table". It is an internet acronym.
UTT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Under The Table”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
UTT means “Under The Table”.
UTT is “Under The Table”.
The definition of UTT is “Under The Table”.
|Other terms relating to ‘under’:
|AIUI
|As I Understand it
|CACHAI
|Do you understand?
|CAPISH
|Do you understand?
|CHUNDER
|Be sick, vomit
|CLUTCH
|Perform under pressure
|COMMANDO
|Without underwear
|COPY THAT
|I understand
|DIG
|Understand
Enjoy, like
|DUI
|Driving Under the Influence
|GETCHA
|Get You, understand
Get Your
|GOTCHA
|I got you, I understand
|GROK
|Fully understand
|HUA
|Heard Understood Acknowledged
|IDU
|I Don’t Understand
|IIUC
|If I Understand Correctly
|LUI
|Living Under the Infuence
|MOU
|Memorandum Of Understanding
|OMFUG
|Other Music Found UnderGround
|ON ONE
|Under the influence of drugs
|RED BONE
|Light Skinned Colored Person
Red Undertones In Skin and Hair
|ROGER THAT
|I Understand, OK
|SAVVY
|Do you understand?
Knowledgeable, well informed
|SCUBA
|Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus
|SEEN
|I see, understood
|SMALLS
|Underwear
|SPUN
|Under the influence of methamphetamine
|SUSS
|Discover, understand
Suspicious
|TRIPPING
|Under the influence of drugs
|UNDIES
|Underwear
|UTR
|Under The Radar
|UTS
|Under The Skin
|YDU
|You Don’t Understand
|Other terms relating to ‘table’:
|FAT
|File Allocation Table
|FAT32
|32 bit File Allocation Table
|TBS
|Tablespoon
To Be Specified
|THIZZLE
|Esctasy tablet
|TOC
|Table Of Contents