The Meaning of UTP – UTP means “Up-Town Projects“. It is an internet acronym. What does UTP mean? UTP is an abbreviation that stands for “Up-Town Projects”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UTP definition and all the information related to acronym UTP in FAQ format.
What does UTP mean?
UTP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Up-Town Projects”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UTP
UTP means “Up-Town Projects”.
What is UTP?
UTP is “Up-Town Projects”.
UTP Definition / UTP Means
The definition of UTP is “Up-Town Projects”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘projects’:
|ARPA
|Advanced Research Projects Agency (made early internet)
|ARPANET
|Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (early internet)
|DARPA
|Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency