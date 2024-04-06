Home
UTFL

UTFL

April 6, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UTFL – UTFL means “Use The Force, Luke“. It is an internet acronym. What does UTFL mean? UTFL is an abbreviation that stands for “Use The Force, Luke”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UTFL definition and all the information related to acronym UTFL in FAQ format.

What does UTFL mean?

UTFL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Use The Force, Luke”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UTFL

UTFL means “Use The Force, Luke”.

What is UTFL?

UTFL is “Use The Force, Luke”.

UTFL Definition / UTFL Means

The definition of UTFL is “Use The Force, Luke”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘force’:
 CHI Chicago
Life force, energy
 DFI Don’t Force It
 FF5 Family Force 5 (band)
 MTFBWU May The Force Be With You
 MTFBWY May The Force Be With You
 RIF Reduction In Force
 USAF United States Air Force

About The Author

acron

Related Posts