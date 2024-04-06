The Meaning of UTFL – UTFL means “Use The Force, Luke“. It is an internet acronym. What does UTFL mean? UTFL is an abbreviation that stands for “Use The Force, Luke”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UTFL definition and all the information related to acronym UTFL in FAQ format.
UTFL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Use The Force, Luke”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
