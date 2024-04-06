Home
April 6, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UTE – UTE means “Utility vehicle“. It is an internet acronym. What does UTE mean? UTE is an abbreviation that stands for “Utility vehicle”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UTE definition and all the information related to acronym UTE in FAQ format.

What does UTE mean?

UTE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Utility vehicle”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘utility’:
 PUV Public Utility Vehicle
 SUV Sport Utility Vehicle
Other terms relating to ‘vehicle’:
 4X4 Four wheel drive vehicle
 ATV All Terrain Vehicle
 CRV Compact Recreational Vehicle
 D(M)V DC, Maryland, Virginia
Department of Motor Vehicles
 DERV Diesel Engine Road Vehicle
 DMV Department of Motor Vehicles
 HGV Heavy Goods Vehicle
 HOV High Occupancy Vehicle
 LEV Low Emission Vehicle
 LOWRIDER Vehicle with modified suspension often hydraulically controlled
 MPV Multi-Purpose Vehicle
 MVA Motor Vehicle Accident
 PUV Public Utility Vehicle
 ROV Remotely Operated Vehicle
 RV Recreational Vehicle
 SUV Sport Utility Vehicle
 UAV Urban Assault Vehicle
 VIN Vehicle Identification Number

