The Meaning of UTE – UTE means “Utility vehicle“. It is an internet acronym. What does UTE mean? UTE is an abbreviation that stands for “Utility vehicle”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UTE definition and all the information related to acronym UTE in FAQ format.
What does UTE mean?
UTE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Utility vehicle”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UTE
UTE means “Utility vehicle”.
What is UTE?
UTE is “Utility vehicle”.
UTE Definition / UTE Means
The definition of UTE is “Utility vehicle”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘utility’:
|PUV
|Public Utility Vehicle
|SUV
|Sport Utility Vehicle
|Other terms relating to ‘vehicle’:
|4X4
|Four wheel drive vehicle
|ATV
|All Terrain Vehicle
|CRV
|Compact Recreational Vehicle
|D(M)V
|DC, Maryland, Virginia
Department of Motor Vehicles
|DERV
|Diesel Engine Road Vehicle
|DMV
|Department of Motor Vehicles
|HGV
|Heavy Goods Vehicle
|HOV
|High Occupancy Vehicle
|LEV
|Low Emission Vehicle
|LOWRIDER
|Vehicle with modified suspension often hydraulically controlled
|MPV
|Multi-Purpose Vehicle
|MVA
|Motor Vehicle Accident
|PUV
|Public Utility Vehicle
|ROV
|Remotely Operated Vehicle
|RV
|Recreational Vehicle
|SUV
|Sport Utility Vehicle
|UAV
|Urban Assault Vehicle
|VIN
|Vehicle Identification Number