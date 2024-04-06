Home
April 6, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UTD – UTD means “Up To Date“. It is an internet acronym. What does UTD mean? UTD is an abbreviation that stands for “Up To Date”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UTD definition and all the information related to acronym UTD in FAQ format.

What does UTD mean?

UTD is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Up To Date”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘date’:
 COALBURNER White woman that dates black men
 D8 Date
 DOB Date Of Birth
 EDD Estimated Delivery Date
 KITTEN Woman who dates older men
 MTD Month To Date
 PUMA Woman who dates younger men
 RDH Rate Date Hate
 YTD Year To Date

