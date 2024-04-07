Home
The Meaning of USSR – USSR means “Union of Soviet Socialist Republics“. It is an internet acronym. What does USSR mean? USSR is an abbreviation that stands for “Union of Soviet Socialist Republics”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out USSR definition and all the information related to acronym USSR in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘union’:
 ACLU American Civil Liberties Union
 EU European Union
 FUIC Farmers Union Iced Coffee
 NUS National Union of Students
 SOTU State of the Union
 UEFA Union of European Football Associations

