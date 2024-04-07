The Meaning of USSR – USSR means “Union of Soviet Socialist Republics“. It is an internet acronym. What does USSR mean? USSR is an abbreviation that stands for “Union of Soviet Socialist Republics”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out USSR definition and all the information related to acronym USSR in FAQ format.
What does USSR mean?
USSR is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Union of Soviet Socialist Republics”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of USSR
USSR means “Union of Soviet Socialist Republics”.
What is USSR?
USSR is “Union of Soviet Socialist Republics”.
USSR Definition / USSR Means
The definition of USSR is “Union of Soviet Socialist Republics”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘union’:
|ACLU
|American Civil Liberties Union
|EU
|European Union
|FUIC
|Farmers Union Iced Coffee
|NUS
|National Union of Students
|SOTU
|State of the Union
|UEFA
|Union of European Football Associations