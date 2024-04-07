Home
April 7, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of USMC – USMC means “United States Marine Corps“. It is an internet acronym. What does USMC mean? USMC is an abbreviation that stands for “United States Marine Corps”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out USMC definition and all the information related to acronym USMC in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘united’:
 ABU Anyone but (Manchester) United
 FLOTUS First Lady Of The United States
 FSU Friends Stand United
 MAN U Manchester United Football Club
 MUFC Manchester United Football Club
 POTUS President of the United States
 SCOTUS Supreme Court Of The United States
 TOTUS Teleprompter Of The United States
 UAE United Arab Emirates
 UN United Nations
 UNESCO United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
 UNICEF United Nations Children’s Fund
 UPS United Parcel Service
Uninterruptible Power Supply
 US United States
 USA United States of America
 USAF United States Air Force
 USBM United States Black Metal
 USCG United States Coast Guard
 USD United States Dollar
 USPS United States Postal Service
 USS United States Ship
Other terms relating to ‘states’:
 FLOTUS First Lady Of The United States
 POTUS President of the United States
 SCOTUS Supreme Court Of The United States
 TOTUS Teleprompter Of The United States
 US United States
 USA United States of America
 USAF United States Air Force
 USBM United States Black Metal
 USCG United States Coast Guard
 USD United States Dollar
 USPS United States Postal Service
 USS United States Ship
Other terms relating to ‘marine’:
 JARHEAD US Marine
 WM Woman Marine
Other terms relating to ‘corps’:
 ANZAC Australian and New Zealand Army Corps
 DCI Drum Corps International
 JROTC Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps
 ROTC Reserve Officer Training Corps

