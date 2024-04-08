Home
April 8, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of USBM – USBM means "United States Black Metal". It is an internet acronym. What does USBM mean? USBM is an abbreviation that stands for "United States Black Metal".

USBM is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “United States Black Metal”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

USBM means “United States Black Metal”.

USBM is “United States Black Metal”.

The definition of USBM is “United States Black Metal”.

Other terms relating to ‘united’:
 ABU Anyone but (Manchester) United
 FLOTUS First Lady Of The United States
 FSU Friends Stand United
 MAN U Manchester United Football Club
 MUFC Manchester United Football Club
 POTUS President of the United States
 SCOTUS Supreme Court Of The United States
 TOTUS Teleprompter Of The United States
 UAE United Arab Emirates
 UN United Nations
 UNESCO United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
 UNICEF United Nations Children’s Fund
 UPS United Parcel Service
Uninterruptible Power Supply
 US United States
 USA United States of America
 USAF United States Air Force
 USCG United States Coast Guard
 USD United States Dollar
 USMC United States Marine Corps
 USPS United States Postal Service
 USS United States Ship
Other terms relating to ‘states’:
 FLOTUS First Lady Of The United States
 POTUS President of the United States
 SCOTUS Supreme Court Of The United States
 TOTUS Teleprompter Of The United States
 US United States
 USA United States of America
 USAF United States Air Force
 USCG United States Coast Guard
 USD United States Dollar
 USMC United States Marine Corps
 USPS United States Postal Service
 USS United States Ship
Other terms relating to ‘black’:
 B&W Black and White
 BBBW Big Beautiful Black Woman
 BBM Blackberry Messaging
 BET Black Entertainment Television
 BGD Black Gangster Disciples
 BLICK A very black person
 BLK Black
 BRD Black Rock Depths (WOW)
 BUPPIE Black Urban Professional
 BVB Black Veil Brides (band)
 COALBURNER White woman that dates black men
 DWB Driving While Black
 HBCU Historically Black Colleges and Universities
 LBD Little Black Dress
 LBRS Lower Blackrock Spire (WOW)
 MBM Married Black Male
 MBW Married Black Woman
 MIB Men In Black
Mint In Box
 MUDSHARK White woman dating black men
 OREO Black on the outside, white on the inside
 PKB Pot, Kettle, Black
 SBF Single Black Female
 SBM Single Black Male
 TNBM True Norwegian Black Metal
 UBRS Upper Black Rock Spire (WOW)
 WIGGER White person pretending to be black
 WOG Offensive term for a black person
A foreigner
 YELLOW BONE Light-skinned black woman
Other terms relating to ‘metal’:
 CMOS Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor
 FMA Full Metal Alchemist
 FMJ Full Metal Jacket
 MGO Metal Gear Online (game)
 MGS Metal Gear Solid (game)
 THRASH Thrash metal (music style)
 TNBM True Norwegian Black Metal

