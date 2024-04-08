The Meaning of USAF – USAF means “United States Air Force“. It is an internet acronym. What does USAF mean? USAF is an abbreviation that stands for “United States Air Force”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out USAF definition and all the information related to acronym USAF in FAQ format.
USAF is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "United States Air Force". It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
USAF means “United States Air Force”.
USAF is “United States Air Force”.
The definition of USAF is “United States Air Force”.
|Other terms relating to ‘united’:
|ABU
|Anyone but (Manchester) United
|FLOTUS
|First Lady Of The United States
|FSU
|Friends Stand United
|MAN U
|Manchester United Football Club
|MUFC
|Manchester United Football Club
|POTUS
|President of the United States
|SCOTUS
|Supreme Court Of The United States
|TOTUS
|Teleprompter Of The United States
|UAE
|United Arab Emirates
|UN
|United Nations
|UNESCO
|United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
|UNICEF
|United Nations Children’s Fund
|UPS
|United Parcel Service
Uninterruptible Power Supply
|US
|United States
|USA
|United States of America
|USBM
|United States Black Metal
|USCG
|United States Coast Guard
|USD
|United States Dollar
|USMC
|United States Marine Corps
|USPS
|United States Postal Service
|USS
|United States Ship
|Other terms relating to ‘states’:
|FLOTUS
|First Lady Of The United States
|POTUS
|President of the United States
|SCOTUS
|Supreme Court Of The United States
|TOTUS
|Teleprompter Of The United States
|US
|United States
|USA
|United States of America
|USBM
|United States Black Metal
|USCG
|United States Coast Guard
|USD
|United States Dollar
|USMC
|United States Marine Corps
|USPS
|United States Postal Service
|USS
|United States Ship
|Other terms relating to ‘force’:
|CHI
|Chicago
Life force, energy
|DFI
|Don’t Force It
|FF5
|Family Force 5 (band)
|MTFBWU
|May The Force Be With You
|MTFBWY
|May The Force Be With You
|RIF
|Reduction In Force
|UTFL
|Use The Force, Luke