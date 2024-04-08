The Meaning of URYYFM – URYYFM means “You Are Too Wise For Me“. It is an internet acronym. What does URYYFM mean? URYYFM is an abbreviation that stands for “You Are Too Wise For Me”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out URYYFM definition and all the information related to acronym URYYFM in FAQ format.
What does URYYFM mean?
URYYFM is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Are Too Wise For Me”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
