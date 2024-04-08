The Meaning of URW – URW means “You Are Welcome“. It is an internet acronym. What does URW mean? URW is an abbreviation that stands for “You Are Welcome”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out URW definition and all the information related to acronym URW in FAQ format.
URW is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Are Welcome”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
