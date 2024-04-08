Home
April 8, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of URW – URW means “You Are Welcome“. It is an internet acronym. What does URW mean? URW is an abbreviation that stands for “You Are Welcome”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out URW definition and all the information related to acronym URW in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘welcome’:
 UW You’re Welcome
 WB Welcome Back
Write Back
 WC Welcome
Water Closet, toilet
 WEBA Welcome Back
 WELC You’re Welcome
 WTLW Welcome To Last Week
 WTML Welcome To My Life
 WTMW Welcome To My World
 WTTC Welcome To The club
 WTTJ Welcome To The Jungle
 YAVW You Are Very Welcome
 YAW You Are Welcome
 YMW You’re Most Welcome
 YNW You’re Not Welcome
 YQW You’re Quite Welcome
 YSVW You’re So Very Welcome
 YVW You’re Very Welcome
 YW You’re Welcome

