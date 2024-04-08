Home
URP

URP

April 8, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of URP – URP means “Vomit“. It is an internet acronym. What does URP mean? URP is an abbreviation that stands for “Vomit”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out URP definition and all the information related to acronym URP in FAQ format.

What does URP mean?

URP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Vomit”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of URP

URP means “Vomit”.

What is URP?

URP is “Vomit”.

URP Definition / URP Means

The definition of URP is “Vomit”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘vomit’:
 BARF Throw up, vomit
 BOKE Gag, almost vomit
 BOOT Vomit
Inexperienced person
 CARPE Vomit, throw up
 CHUNDER Be sick, vomit
 HARF Vomit, throw up
 VOM Vomit
Other terms relating to ‘throw’:
 BARF Throw up, vomit
 CARPE Vomit, throw up
 GAG About to throw up
Joke
 HARF Vomit, throw up
 LOB Throw
Line Of Business
 TITT Throw In The Towel, give up

About The Author

acron

Related Posts