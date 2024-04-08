The Meaning of URP – URP means “Vomit“. It is an internet acronym. What does URP mean? URP is an abbreviation that stands for “Vomit”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out URP definition and all the information related to acronym URP in FAQ format.
What does URP mean?
URP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "Vomit". It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of URP
URP means “Vomit”.
What is URP?
URP is “Vomit”.
URP Definition / URP Means
The definition of URP is “Vomit”.
