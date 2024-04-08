The Meaning of URM – URM means “You Are Mad“. It is an internet acronym. What does URM mean? URM is an abbreviation that stands for “You Are Mad”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out URM definition and all the information related to acronym URM in FAQ format.
URM is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Are Mad”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
