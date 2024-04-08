The Meaning of URAQT – URAQT means “You Are A Cutie“. It is an internet acronym. What does URAQT mean? URAQT is an abbreviation that stands for “You Are A Cutie”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out URAQT definition and all the information related to acronym URAQT in FAQ format.
URAQT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Are A Cutie”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
|Other terms relating to ‘cutie’:
|CUTIE
|Cute, attractive person
|CUTY
|Cutie
|QT
|Cutie
|QTPI
|Cutie Pie
|QTS
|Cuties