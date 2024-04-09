Home
UPS

UPS

April 9, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UPS – UPS means “Uninterruptible Power Supply“. It is an internet acronym. What does UPS mean? UPS is an abbreviation that stands for “Uninterruptible Power Supply”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UPS definition and all the information related to acronym UPS in FAQ format.

What does UPS mean?

UPS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Uninterruptible Power Supply”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UPS

UPS means “Uninterruptible Power Supply”.

What is UPS?

UPS is “Uninterruptible Power Supply”.

UPS Definition / UPS Means

The definition of UPS is “Uninterruptible Power Supply”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘united’:
 ABU Anyone but (Manchester) United
 FLOTUS First Lady Of The United States
 FSU Friends Stand United
 MAN U Manchester United Football Club
 MUFC Manchester United Football Club
 POTUS President of the United States
 SCOTUS Supreme Court Of The United States
 TOTUS Teleprompter Of The United States
 UAE United Arab Emirates
 UN United Nations
 UNESCO United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
 UNICEF United Nations Children’s Fund
 US United States
 USA United States of America
 USAF United States Air Force
 USBM United States Black Metal
 USCG United States Coast Guard
 USD United States Dollar
 USMC United States Marine Corps
 USPS United States Postal Service
 USS United States Ship
Other terms relating to ‘service’:
 CAS Close Air Support
Confidence, Appearance, Swagger
Creativity, Action, Service
 CSR Customer Service Representative
 DDOS Distributed Denial of Service (network attack)
 DHS Department of Homeland Security
Department of Health Services
 DNS Domain Name Service
Did Not Start
 DOS Disk Operating System
Denial Of Service (attack)
Dad Over Shoulder
 DSS Department of Social Services
 EAS End of Active Service
 EMS Emergency Medical Service
 FREEBIE Item or service one gets for free
 GMAIL Google web email service
 GPRS General Packet Radio Services
 IIS Internet Information Services
 IRS Internal Revenue Service
 ISDN Integrated Services Digital Network
 ISP Internet Service Provider
 MI6 Military Intelligence Service 6
 MMS Multimedia Messaging Service
 NCIS Naval Criminal Investigative Service (TV show)
 NHS National Health Service
 PBS Public Broadcasting Service
 PSA Publice Service Announcement
 QANTAS Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service
 SAS Special Air Service
 SLA Service Level Agreement
 SMS Short Message Service
 SNAIL MAIL Regular postal service
 SP2 Service Pack 2
 SSID Service Set Identifier
 TOS Terms Of Service
 USPS United States Postal Service
Other terms relating to ‘power’:
 JUICE Respect, power
 PONED Powerfully owned, dominated
 PPT Microsoft PowerPoint
 PSU Power Supply Unit
 PTB Powers That Be
Pass The Buck
Please Text Back
 TPE Total Power Exchange
 TPTB The Powers That Be
Other terms relating to ‘supply’:
 PSU Power Supply Unit

About The Author

acron

Related Posts