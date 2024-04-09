The Meaning of UPS – UPS means “Uninterruptible Power Supply“. It is an internet acronym. What does UPS mean? UPS is an abbreviation that stands for “Uninterruptible Power Supply”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UPS definition and all the information related to acronym UPS in FAQ format.
What does UPS mean?
UPS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Uninterruptible Power Supply”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UPS
UPS means “Uninterruptible Power Supply”.
What is UPS?
UPS is “Uninterruptible Power Supply”.
UPS Definition / UPS Means
The definition of UPS is “Uninterruptible Power Supply”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘united’:
|ABU
|Anyone but (Manchester) United
|FLOTUS
|First Lady Of The United States
|FSU
|Friends Stand United
|MAN U
|Manchester United Football Club
|MUFC
|Manchester United Football Club
|POTUS
|President of the United States
|SCOTUS
|Supreme Court Of The United States
|TOTUS
|Teleprompter Of The United States
|UAE
|United Arab Emirates
|UN
|United Nations
|UNESCO
|United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
|UNICEF
|United Nations Children’s Fund
|US
|United States
|USA
|United States of America
|USAF
|United States Air Force
|USBM
|United States Black Metal
|USCG
|United States Coast Guard
|USD
|United States Dollar
|USMC
|United States Marine Corps
|USPS
|United States Postal Service
|USS
|United States Ship
|Other terms relating to ‘service’:
|CAS
|Close Air Support
Confidence, Appearance, Swagger
Creativity, Action, Service
|CSR
|Customer Service Representative
|DDOS
|Distributed Denial of Service (network attack)
|DHS
|Department of Homeland Security
Department of Health Services
|DNS
|Domain Name Service
Did Not Start
|DOS
|Disk Operating System
Denial Of Service (attack)
Dad Over Shoulder
|DSS
|Department of Social Services
|EAS
|End of Active Service
|EMS
|Emergency Medical Service
|FREEBIE
|Item or service one gets for free
|GMAIL
|Google web email service
|GPRS
|General Packet Radio Services
|IIS
|Internet Information Services
|IRS
|Internal Revenue Service
|ISDN
|Integrated Services Digital Network
|ISP
|Internet Service Provider
|MI6
|Military Intelligence Service 6
|MMS
|Multimedia Messaging Service
|NCIS
|Naval Criminal Investigative Service (TV show)
|NHS
|National Health Service
|PBS
|Public Broadcasting Service
|PSA
|Publice Service Announcement
|QANTAS
|Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service
|SAS
|Special Air Service
|SLA
|Service Level Agreement
|SMS
|Short Message Service
|SNAIL MAIL
|Regular postal service
|SP2
|Service Pack 2
|SSID
|Service Set Identifier
|TOS
|Terms Of Service
|USPS
|United States Postal Service
|Other terms relating to ‘power’:
|JUICE
|Respect, power
|PONED
|Powerfully owned, dominated
|PPT
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|PSU
|Power Supply Unit
|PTB
|Powers That Be
Pass The Buck
Please Text Back
|TPE
|Total Power Exchange
|TPTB
|The Powers That Be
|Other terms relating to ‘supply’:
|PSU
|Power Supply Unit