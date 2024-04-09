Home
April 10, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UNIX – UNIX means “Computer operating system“. It is an internet acronym. What does UNIX mean? UNIX is an abbreviation that stands for “Computer operating system”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UNIX definition and all the information related to acronym UNIX in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘unix’:
 FREEBSD Free Berkeley Software Distribution (Unix like OS)
 GNU GNU’s Not Unix, Linux OS
 SSH Secure Shell (Unix program)
Other terms relating to ‘computer’:
 AFC Away From Computer
 APP Application (computer program)
 ASM Assembly computer language
 BAC Back At Computer
Blood Alcohol Content
By Any Chance
 BYOC BYO Computer
 CACHE Store for temporary computer files
 CAD Computer Aided Design
 CAM Computer-Aided Manufacturing
 CAPTCHA Completely Automated Public Turing Test To Tell Computers and Humans Apart
 CG Computer Graphics
 CGI Computer-Generated Imagery
 CODE Computer program
Write a computer program
 DLL Dynamic Link Library (computer file)
 ENIAC Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer
 HACK Break into computer systems or software
 ID10T Computer error caused by user
 LAG Slow response (computer, internet)
 LAPPY Laptop computer
 NETWORK Two or more connected computers
 PATCH Correction applied to a computer program
 PC Politically Correct
Personal Computer
 PCMCIA Personal Computer Memory Card International Association
 PCMIA Personal Computer Manufacturer Interface Adaptor
 PEBCAC Problem Exists Between Chair And Computer
 PEER TO PEER Computer network without a central server
 PICNIC Problem In Chair Not In Computer
 PING Send a packet to a computer and wait for its return (Packet INternet Groper)
 PS/2 Computer port for keyboard or mouse
 SCSI Small Computer System Interface
 WORM Malicious computer program
Other terms relating to ‘operating’:
 DOS Disk Operating System
Denial Of Service (attack)
Dad Over Shoulder
 HNOS Home Network Operating System
 MS-DOS Microsoft Disk Operating System
 MSDOS Microsoft Disk Operating System
 OS Operating System
 SOP Standard Operating Procedure
 XP Windows operating system
Other terms relating to ‘system’:
 BACS Bankers Automated Clearing System
 BBS Be Back Soon
Bulletin Board System
 BIOS Basic Input Output System
 CMS Content Management System
 DBMS Database Management System
 DOS Disk Operating System
Denial Of Service (attack)
Dad Over Shoulder
 EL Chicago’s elevated rail system
 FSCK File System (Consistency) Check
 GPS Global Positioning System
 GSM Global System for Mobile communications
 HACK Break into computer systems or software
 HNOS Home Network Operating System
 MS-DOS Microsoft Disk Operating System
 MSDOS Microsoft Disk Operating System
 NES Nintendo Entertainment System
 NTFS New Technology File System
 NTSC National Television System Committee video standard
 OS Operating System
 SCSI Small Computer System Interface
 SNES Super Nintendo Entertainment System
 SOAD System Of A Down (Band)
 SYSOP System Operator
 VHS Video Home System
 VTEC Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control System
 XP Windows operating system
 YAWA Person who always uses the ‘Away’ status in IM systems

About The Author

acron

