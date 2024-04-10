The Meaning of UNICEF – UNICEF means “United Nations Children’s Education Fund“. It is an internet acronym. What does UNICEF mean? UNICEF is an abbreviation that stands for “United Nations Children’s Education Fund”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UNICEF definition and all the information related to acronym UNICEF in FAQ format.
What does UNICEF mean?
UNICEF is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “United Nations Children’s Education Fund”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UNICEF
UNICEF means “United Nations Children’s Education Fund”.
What is UNICEF?
UNICEF is “United Nations Children’s Education Fund”.
UNICEF Definition / UNICEF Means
The definition of UNICEF is “United Nations Children’s Education Fund”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘united’:
|ABU
|Anyone but (Manchester) United
|FLOTUS
|First Lady Of The United States
|FSU
|Friends Stand United
|MAN U
|Manchester United Football Club
|MUFC
|Manchester United Football Club
|POTUS
|President of the United States
|SCOTUS
|Supreme Court Of The United States
|TOTUS
|Teleprompter Of The United States
|UAE
|United Arab Emirates
|UN
|United Nations
|UNESCO
|United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
|UPS
|United Parcel Service
Uninterruptible Power Supply
|US
|United States
|USA
|United States of America
|USAF
|United States Air Force
|USBM
|United States Black Metal
|USCG
|United States Coast Guard
|USD
|United States Dollar
|USMC
|United States Marine Corps
|USPS
|United States Postal Service
|USS
|United States Ship
|Other terms relating to ‘nations’:
|UN
|United Nations
|UNESCO
|United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
|Other terms relating to ‘children’s’:
|CBBC
|Children’s BBC
|Other terms relating to ‘fund’:
|EFT
|Electronic Funds Transfer
|EFTPOS
|Electronic Funds Transfer at Point Of Sale
|IMF
|International Monetary Fund
|NSF
|Not Sufficient Funds
Not So Fast
|WWF
|World Wildlife Fund
World Wrestling Federation (now WWE)