What does UNICEF mean?

April 10, 2024 Slang Definition

April 10, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UNICEF – UNICEF means "United Nations Children's Education Fund". It is an internet acronym.

UNICEF is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “United Nations Children’s Education Fund”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

UNICEF means “United Nations Children’s Education Fund”.

UNICEF is “United Nations Children’s Education Fund”.

The definition of UNICEF is “United Nations Children’s Education Fund”.

Other terms relating to ‘united’:
 ABU Anyone but (Manchester) United
 FLOTUS First Lady Of The United States
 FSU Friends Stand United
 MAN U Manchester United Football Club
 MUFC Manchester United Football Club
 POTUS President of the United States
 SCOTUS Supreme Court Of The United States
 TOTUS Teleprompter Of The United States
 UAE United Arab Emirates
 UN United Nations
 UNESCO United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
 UPS United Parcel Service
Uninterruptible Power Supply
 US United States
 USA United States of America
 USAF United States Air Force
 USBM United States Black Metal
 USCG United States Coast Guard
 USD United States Dollar
 USMC United States Marine Corps
 USPS United States Postal Service
 USS United States Ship
Other terms relating to ‘nations’:
 UN United Nations
 UNESCO United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
Other terms relating to ‘children’s’:
 CBBC Children’s BBC
Other terms relating to ‘fund’:
 EFT Electronic Funds Transfer
 EFTPOS Electronic Funds Transfer at Point Of Sale
 IMF International Monetary Fund
 NSF Not Sufficient Funds
Not So Fast
 WWF World Wildlife Fund
World Wrestling Federation (now WWE)

