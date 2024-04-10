Home
April 10, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UNI – UNI means “University“. It is an internet acronym. What does UNI mean? UNI is an abbreviation that stands for “University”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UNI definition and all the information related to acronym UNI in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘university’:
 BSC Bachelor of Science (university degree)
 CSU California State University
 NYU New York University
 OU Open University
 UCLA University of California at Los Angeles
 USC University of Southern California

