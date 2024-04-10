The Meaning of UNDIES – UNDIES means “Underwear“. It is an internet acronym. What does UNDIES mean? UNDIES is an abbreviation that stands for “Underwear”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UNDIES definition and all the information related to acronym UNDIES in FAQ format.
UNDIES is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Underwear”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
|Other terms relating to ‘underwear’:
|COMMANDO
|Without underwear
|SMALLS
|Underwear