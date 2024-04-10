Home
April 10, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UN – UN means “United Nations“. It is an internet acronym. What does UN mean? UN is an abbreviation that stands for “United Nations”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UN definition and all the information related to acronym UN in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘united’:
 ABU Anyone but (Manchester) United
 FLOTUS First Lady Of The United States
 FSU Friends Stand United
 MAN U Manchester United Football Club
 MUFC Manchester United Football Club
 POTUS President of the United States
 SCOTUS Supreme Court Of The United States
 TOTUS Teleprompter Of The United States
 UAE United Arab Emirates
 UNESCO United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
 UNICEF United Nations Children’s Fund
 UPS United Parcel Service
Uninterruptible Power Supply
 US United States
 USA United States of America
 USAF United States Air Force
 USBM United States Black Metal
 USCG United States Coast Guard
 USD United States Dollar
 USMC United States Marine Corps
 USPS United States Postal Service
 USS United States Ship
Other terms relating to ‘nations’:
 UNESCO United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
 UNICEF United Nations Children’s Fund

