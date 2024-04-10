The Meaning of UMAD – UMAD means “Are You Mad?“. It is an internet acronym. What does UMAD mean? UMAD is an abbreviation that stands for “Are You Mad?”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UMAD definition and all the information related to acronym UMAD in FAQ format.
UMAD is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Are You Mad?”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
UMAD means “Are You Mad?”.
UMAD is “Are You Mad?”.
The definition of UMAD is “Are You Mad?”.
|Other terms relating to ‘mad?’:
|APE
|Mad, crazy
|ARPA
|Advanced Research Projects Agency (made early internet)
|BARKING
|Mad, crazy
|CUCKOO
|Mad, bonkers, crazy
|DIZZY
|Crazy, mad
|DROVE
|Mad, angry
|HMPF
|Sound made when irritated
|HOOCHIE
|Over made up woman with trashy dress sense
|IITYWTMWYBMAD
|If I Tell You What This Means Will You Buy Me a Drink?
|IITYWYBMAD
|If I Tell You Will You Buy Me A Drink
|IMMD
|It Made My Day
|IMML
|It Made Me Laugh
|LMAD
|Let’s Make A Deal
|MAD
|Really, extremely
|MADD
|Mothers Against Drunk Driving
|MASH UP
|Song made from bits of other songs
|MFEO
|Made For Each Other
|MIHOP
|Made It Happen on Purpose
|MML
|Made Me Laugh
|MWI
|Mad With It (drunk)
|OOFT
|Sound made when impressed by something
|PISSED OFF
|Mad, angry
|SHIV
|Home made knife
|SMAD
|Sad and mad
|SRM
|Stark Raving Mad
|SYM
|Shut Your Mouth
So You Mad?
|TMMS
|That Made Me Smile
|TOUCHE
|Said when admitting opponent has made a good point
|URM
|You Are Mad
|YMMD
|You Made My Day
|YSMTU
|You So Made That Up