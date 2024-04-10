Home
April 10, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UMAD – UMAD means “Are You Mad?“. It is an internet acronym. What does UMAD mean? UMAD is an abbreviation that stands for “Are You Mad?”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UMAD definition and all the information related to acronym UMAD in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘mad?’:
 APE Mad, crazy
 ARPA Advanced Research Projects Agency (made early internet)
 BARKING Mad, crazy
 CUCKOO Mad, bonkers, crazy
 DIZZY Crazy, mad
 DROVE Mad, angry
 HMPF Sound made when irritated
 HOOCHIE Over made up woman with trashy dress sense
 IITYWTMWYBMAD If I Tell You What This Means Will You Buy Me a Drink?
 IITYWYBMAD If I Tell You Will You Buy Me A Drink
 IMMD It Made My Day
 IMML It Made Me Laugh
 LMAD Let’s Make A Deal
 MAD Really, extremely
 MADD Mothers Against Drunk Driving
 MASH UP Song made from bits of other songs
 MFEO Made For Each Other
 MIHOP Made It Happen on Purpose
 MML Made Me Laugh
 MWI Mad With It (drunk)
 OOFT Sound made when impressed by something
 PISSED OFF Mad, angry
 SHIV Home made knife
 SMAD Sad and mad
 SRM Stark Raving Mad
 SYM Shut Your Mouth
So You Mad?
 TMMS That Made Me Smile
 TOUCHE Said when admitting opponent has made a good point
 URM You Are Mad
 YMMD You Made My Day
 YSMTU You So Made That Up

