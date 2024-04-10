The Meaning of ULT – ULT means “Last month“. It is an internet acronym. What does ULT mean? ULT is an abbreviation that stands for “Last month”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ULT definition and all the information related to acronym ULT in FAQ format.
ULT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Last month”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
|Other terms relating to ‘last’:
|BLAST
|Damn
Good time
|FFTL
|From First To Last (band)
|FILO
|First In, Last out
|FLAKE OUT
|Cancel at the last minute
|FLW
|Famous Last Words
|HOLLAND
|Hope Our Love Lasts And Never Dies
|IKWYDLS
|I Know What You Did Last Summer
|LBNL
|Last But Not Least
|LIFO
|Last In First Out
|LMR
|Last Minute Resistance
|LRT
|Last ReTweet
|LSS
|Last Song Syndrome
|PLASTIC
|Credit Card
|TFLN
|Texts From Last Night
|TMLT
|To My Last Tweet
|WTLW
|Welcome To Last Week
|Other terms relating to ‘month’:
|DDMMYY
|Day Month Year
|FOTM
|Flavor Of The Month
|MTD
|Month To Date
|MTH
|Month
|TOM
|Time Of Month
|TOTM
|Time Of The Month
|TTOTM
|That Time Of The Month