The Meaning of UKWIM – UKWIM means “You Know What I Mean“. It is an internet acronym. What does UKWIM mean? UKWIM is an abbreviation that stands for “You Know What I Mean”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UKWIM definition and all the information related to acronym UKWIM in FAQ format.
What does UKWIM mean?
UKWIM is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Know What I Mean”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UKWIM
UKWIM means “You Know What I Mean”.
What is UKWIM?
UKWIM is “You Know What I Mean”.
UKWIM Definition / UKWIM Means
The definition of UKWIM is “You Know What I Mean”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘know’:
|AFAIK
|As Far As I Know
|AIKRN
|All I know right now
|AKA
|Also Known As
|ASAIK
|As Soon As I Know
|AUO
|I don’t know
|AYK
|As You Know
|B4YKI
|Before You Know It
|BBK
|Boy Better Know
|BKA
|Better Known As
|BWDIK
|But What Do I Know?
|BYKI
|Before You Know It
|BYKT
|But You Know That
|DAMHIK
|Don’t Ask Me How I Know
|DAMHIKT
|Don’t Ask Me How I Know That/This
|DIKU
|Do I Know You?
|DIKY
|Do I Know You?
|DK
|Don’t Know
|DKDC
|Don’t Know, Don’t Care
|DKFS
|Don’t Know For Sure
|DKY
|Don’t Know Yet
Don’t Kid Yourself
|DNDC
|Don’t Know, Don’t Care
|DNK
|Do Not Know
|DNO
|Don’t Know
|DNTK
|Don’t Need To Know
|DONNO
|I don’t know
|DUNNO
|Don’t Know
|DYK
|Did You Know
|DYKT
|Did You Know That?