April 11, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UID – UID means “User Identification“. It is an internet acronym. What does UID mean? UID is an abbreviation that stands for “User Identification”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UID definition and all the information related to acronym UID in FAQ format.

UID is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “User Identification”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘user’:
 ARPU Average Revenue Per User
 BASER Drug user
 BDU Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
 CUG Closed User Group
 EUA End User Agreement
 EULA End User License Agreement
 GUI Graphical User Interface
 ID10T Computer error caused by user
 MU Multi User
 NARU Not A Registered User
 SCOUSER Person from Liverpool
 TROLL A deliberately provocative message board user
 TWEEKER A methamphetamine user
 UAC User Account Control
 UBD User Brain Damage
 UGC User Generated Content
 UI User Interface
 USER Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage
 UX User eXperience
 WUL Watched User List
Other terms relating to ‘identification’:
 PIN Personal Identification Number
 RFID Radio Frequency Identification
 UIN Unique Identification Number
 VIN Vehicle Identification Number

