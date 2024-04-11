The Meaning of UID – UID means “User Identification“. It is an internet acronym. What does UID mean? UID is an abbreviation that stands for “User Identification”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UID definition and all the information related to acronym UID in FAQ format.
What does UID mean?
UID is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “User Identification”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UID
UID means “User Identification”.
What is UID?
UID is “User Identification”.
UID Definition / UID Means
The definition of UID is “User Identification”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘user’:
|ARPU
|Average Revenue Per User
|BASER
|Drug user
|BDU
|Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
|CUG
|Closed User Group
|EUA
|End User Agreement
|EULA
|End User License Agreement
|GUI
|Graphical User Interface
|ID10T
|Computer error caused by user
|MU
|Multi User
|NARU
|Not A Registered User
|SCOUSER
|Person from Liverpool
|TROLL
|A deliberately provocative message board user
|TWEEKER
|A methamphetamine user
|UAC
|User Account Control
|UBD
|User Brain Damage
|UGC
|User Generated Content
|UI
|User Interface
|USER
|Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage
|UX
|User eXperience
|WUL
|Watched User List
|Other terms relating to ‘identification’:
|PIN
|Personal Identification Number
|RFID
|Radio Frequency Identification
|UIN
|Unique Identification Number
|VIN
|Vehicle Identification Number