The Meaning of UHT – UHT means “Ultra High Temperature“. It is an internet acronym. What does UHT mean? UHT is an abbreviation that stands for “Ultra High Temperature”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UHT definition and all the information related to acronym UHT in FAQ format.
What does UHT mean?
UHT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Ultra High Temperature”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UHT
UHT means “Ultra High Temperature”.
What is UHT?
UHT is “Ultra High Temperature”.
UHT Definition / UHT Means
The definition of UHT is “Ultra High Temperature”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘ultra’:
|UHF
|Ultra High Frequency
|UHQ
|Ultra High Quality
|Other terms relating to ‘high’:
|420
|WEED, Pot
Time to get high, smoke marijuana
|ATH
|All Time High
|BLEM
|High on marijuana
|BLOWN
|High
|BLUE CHIP
|High-quality, low-risk
|BUZZ
|Excitement
Feeling when high
|CHOOB
|High level player who acts like a noob
|CHP
|California Highway Patrol
|CHRONIC
|High quality marijuana
|CLOUD 9
|Feeling of euphoria, high
|COCKY
|Thinking too highly of yourself
|CUSH
|High grade marijuana
|DHV
|Demonstration of Higher Value
|FADED
|High, stoned, drunk
|FRIED
|High on drugs
|GASSED
|Have a high opinion of yourself
|GTI
|High performance hatchback (eg VW Golf)
|GUCCI
|Good, awesome, high quality
|H5
|High Five
|HD
|High-Definition
|HDCP
|High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection
|HDMI
|High Definition Multimedia Interface
|HDTV
|High Definition Television
|HENRY
|High Earner, Not Rich Yet
|HOV
|High Occupancy Vehicle
|HQ
|High Quality
|HRH
|His/Her Royal Highness
|HSM
|High School Musical
|HSP
|Highly Sensitive Person
|HSPDA
|High Speed Packet Data Access
|HST
|High Speed Train
|HYIP
|High Yield Investment Program
|KTBFFH
|Keep The Blue Flag Flying High! (Chelsea FC Moto)
|KUSH
|High grade marijuana
|LICKED
|Drunk or high
|LIFTED
|High
|NUG
|High quality bud of marijuana
|ON
|Drunk, high
|ROLLIN
|High on drugs
|SHO
|Sure
Super High Output
|SKEED
|High
|SMACKED
|High on marijuana
|TWEAKED
|High on drugs
|TWISTED
|High and drunk
|UHF
|Ultra High Frequency
|UHQ
|Ultra High Quality
|VHF
|Very High Frequency
|WAVEY
|Drunk, high
|WIRED
|High on stimulants
Online
|ZOOTED
|High on drugs