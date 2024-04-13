The Meaning of UGG – UGG means “Ugly“. It is an internet acronym. What does UGG mean? UGG is an abbreviation that stands for “Ugly”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UGG definition and all the information related to acronym UGG in FAQ format.
The Meaning of UGG
UGG means “Ugly”.
|Other terms relating to ‘ugly’:
|BOILER
|Ugly woman
|BUSTED
|Very Ugly
Caught
|BUTTERFACE
|A Woman With An Attractive Body But An Ugly Face
|BUTTERS
|Ugly
|BUTTERZ
|Ugly
|DUSTY
|Ugly
|GRENADE
|Ugly girl in a group
|HURT
|Ugly, unattractive
|LAND MINE
|Ugly, skinny girl
|MINGA
|Minger, ugly person
|MINGER
|Ugly person
|MINGING
|Dirty, disgusting, ugly
|MUCK
|Ugly
|MUD DUCK
|Ugly woman
|MUNTER
|Ugly woman
|PRIT
|Ugly
|UDS
|Ugly Duckling Syndrome
|UG
|Ugly
|UGGO
|Ugly person