The Meaning of UGC – UGC means “User Generated Content“. It is an internet acronym. What does UGC mean? UGC is an abbreviation that stands for “User Generated Content”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UGC definition and all the information related to acronym UGC in FAQ format.
What does UGC mean?
UGC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “User Generated Content”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UGC
UGC means “User Generated Content”.
What is UGC?
UGC is “User Generated Content”.
UGC Definition / UGC Means
The definition of UGC is “User Generated Content”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘user’:
|ARPU
|Average Revenue Per User
|BASER
|Drug user
|BDU
|Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
|CUG
|Closed User Group
|EUA
|End User Agreement
|EULA
|End User License Agreement
|GUI
|Graphical User Interface
|ID10T
|Computer error caused by user
|MU
|Multi User
|NARU
|Not A Registered User
|SCOUSER
|Person from Liverpool
|TROLL
|A deliberately provocative message board user
|TWEEKER
|A methamphetamine user
|UAC
|User Account Control
|UBD
|User Brain Damage
|UI
|User Interface
|UID
|User Identification
|USER
|Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage
|UX
|User eXperience
|WUL
|Watched User List
|Other terms relating to ‘content’:
|BAC
|Back At Computer
Blood Alcohol Content
By Any Chance
|CMS
|Content Management System
|DLC
|Downloadable Content
|HDCP
|High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection
|MMM
|Expression of pleasure or contentment
|NWS
|Not Work Safe – for messages/sites containing adult content
|TOC
|Table Of Contents