April 13, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UGC – UGC means “User Generated Content“. It is an internet acronym. What does UGC mean? UGC is an abbreviation that stands for “User Generated Content”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UGC definition and all the information related to acronym UGC in FAQ format.

What does UGC mean?

UGC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “User Generated Content”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘user’:
 ARPU Average Revenue Per User
 BASER Drug user
 BDU Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
 CUG Closed User Group
 EUA End User Agreement
 EULA End User License Agreement
 GUI Graphical User Interface
 ID10T Computer error caused by user
 MU Multi User
 NARU Not A Registered User
 SCOUSER Person from Liverpool
 TROLL A deliberately provocative message board user
 TWEEKER A methamphetamine user
 UAC User Account Control
 UBD User Brain Damage
 UI User Interface
 UID User Identification
 USER Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage
 UX User eXperience
 WUL Watched User List
Other terms relating to ‘content’:
 BAC Back At Computer
Blood Alcohol Content
By Any Chance
 CMS Content Management System
 DLC Downloadable Content
 HDCP High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection
 MMM Expression of pleasure or contentment
 NWS Not Work Safe – for messages/sites containing adult content
 TOC Table Of Contents

