April 13, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UG2BK – UG2BK means “You’ve Got To Be Kidding“. It is an internet acronym. What does UG2BK mean? UG2BK is an abbreviation that stands for “You’ve Got To Be Kidding”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UG2BK definition and all the information related to acronym UG2BK in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘you’ve’:
 YBW You’ve Been Warned
 YGM You Get Me?
You’ve Got Mail
 YGPM You’ve Got Private Message
 YGTBK You’ve Got To Be Kidding
 YGTBKM You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me
Other terms relating to ‘kidding’:
 AYKM Are You Kidding Me?
 HHOK Ha-Ha, Only Kidding
 IJK I’m Just kidding
 JK Just Kidding
 JKL Just Kidding Loser
Just Kidding, LOL
 NK No Kidding
Not Known
 NOSA No Sir, just kidding
 OK Only Kidding
 RUKM Are You Kidding Me?
 YGTBK You’ve Got To Be Kidding
 YGTBKM You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me
 YK You’re Kidding

