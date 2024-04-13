Home
April 13, 2024

The Meaning of UG – UG means “Ugly“. It is an internet acronym. What does UG mean? UG is an abbreviation that stands for “Ugly”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UG definition and all the information related to acronym UG in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘ugly’:
 BOILER Ugly woman
 BUSTED Very Ugly
Caught
 BUTTERFACE A Woman With An Attractive Body But An Ugly Face
 BUTTERS Ugly
 BUTTERZ Ugly
 DUSTY Ugly
 GRENADE Ugly girl in a group
 HURT Ugly, unattractive
 LAND MINE Ugly, skinny girl
 MINGA Minger, ugly person
 MINGER Ugly person
 MINGING Dirty, disgusting, ugly
 MUCK Ugly
 MUD DUCK Ugly woman
 MUNTER Ugly woman
 PRIT Ugly
 UDS Ugly Duckling Syndrome
 UGG Ugly
 UGGO Ugly person

