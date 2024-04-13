The Meaning of UFC – UFC means “Ultimate Fighting Championship“. It is an internet acronym. What does UFC mean? UFC is an abbreviation that stands for “Ultimate Fighting Championship”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UFC definition and all the information related to acronym UFC in FAQ format.
What does UFC mean?
UFC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Ultimate Fighting Championship”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UFC
UFC means “Ultimate Fighting Championship”.
What is UFC?
UFC is “Ultimate Fighting Championship”.
UFC Definition / UFC Means
The definition of UFC is “Ultimate Fighting Championship”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘ultimate’:
|FTUW
|For The Ultimate/
|UBER
|Ultimate, best (German for above)
|Other terms relating to ‘championship’:
|BCS
|Bowl Championship Series
|ECW
|Extreme Championship Wrestling
|WCW
|World Championship Wrestling