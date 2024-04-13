Home
The Meaning of UES – UES means “Upper East Side“. It is an internet acronym. What does UES mean? UES is an abbreviation that stands for “Upper East Side”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UES definition and all the information related to acronym UES in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘upper’:
 MONROE Piercing between nose and upper lip
 SULA Sweaty Upper Lip Alert
 UBRS Upper Black Rock Spire (WOW)
 UWS Upper West Side (of Manhattan)
 YUPPERZ Yes
Other terms relating to ‘east’:
 BEAST Person/thing that is good, awesome
 BEASTLY Being good at something, cool
 EDT Eastern Daylight Time
Estimated Delivery Time
 EST Eastern Standard Time
Established
 PITME Peace In the Middle East
Other terms relating to ‘side’:
 ALOTBSOL Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life
 CSM Client Side Modification
 FSB Front Side Bus
 OTS On The Side
 RHS Right Hand Side
 SYOTOS See You On The Other Side
 UWS Upper West Side (of Manhattan)

