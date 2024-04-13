The Meaning of UES – UES means “Upper East Side“. It is an internet acronym. What does UES mean? UES is an abbreviation that stands for “Upper East Side”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UES definition and all the information related to acronym UES in FAQ format.
UES means “Upper East Side”.
|Other terms relating to ‘upper’:
|MONROE
|Piercing between nose and upper lip
|SULA
|Sweaty Upper Lip Alert
|UBRS
|Upper Black Rock Spire (WOW)
|UWS
|Upper West Side (of Manhattan)
|YUPPERZ
|Yes
|Other terms relating to ‘east’:
|BEAST
|Person/thing that is good, awesome
|BEASTLY
|Being good at something, cool
|EDT
|Eastern Daylight Time
Estimated Delivery Time
|EST
|Eastern Standard Time
Established
|PITME
|Peace In the Middle East
|Other terms relating to ‘side’:
|ALOTBSOL
|Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life
|CSM
|Client Side Modification
|FSB
|Front Side Bus
|OTS
|On The Side
|RHS
|Right Hand Side
|SYOTOS
|See You On The Other Side
|UWS
|Upper West Side (of Manhattan)