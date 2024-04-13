Home
UEFA

UEFA

April 14, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UEFA – UEFA means “Union of European Football Associations“. It is an internet acronym. What does UEFA mean? UEFA is an abbreviation that stands for “Union of European Football Associations”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UEFA definition and all the information related to acronym UEFA in FAQ format.

What does UEFA mean?

UEFA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Union of European Football Associations”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UEFA

UEFA means “Union of European Football Associations”.

What is UEFA?

UEFA is “Union of European Football Associations”.

UEFA Definition / UEFA Means

The definition of UEFA is “Union of European Football Associations”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘union’:
 ACLU American Civil Liberties Union
 EU European Union
 FUIC Farmers Union Iced Coffee
 NUS National Union of Students
 SOTU State of the Union
 USSR Union of Soviet Socialist Republics
Other terms relating to ‘european’:
 112 European emergency number
 CET Central European Time
 EEC European Economic Community
 ESA European Space Agency
 EU European Union
 MEP Member of the European Parliament
Other terms relating to ‘football’:
 AFL Australian Football League
 CFL Canadian Football League
 FIFA Federation International de Football Association
 FNB Football And Beer
 FOOTY Football, soccer
 GOONER Supporter of Arsenal Football Club
 MAN U Manchester United Football Club
 MNF Monday Night Football
 MUFC Manchester United Football Club
 NFL National Football League
 SPURS US Basketball team
UK football team (Tottenham Hotspur)

About The Author

acron

Related Posts