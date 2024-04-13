The Meaning of UEFA – UEFA means “Union of European Football Associations“. It is an internet acronym. What does UEFA mean? UEFA is an abbreviation that stands for “Union of European Football Associations”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UEFA definition and all the information related to acronym UEFA in FAQ format.
UEFA means “Union of European Football Associations”.
|Other terms relating to ‘union’:
|ACLU
|American Civil Liberties Union
|EU
|European Union
|FUIC
|Farmers Union Iced Coffee
|NUS
|National Union of Students
|SOTU
|State of the Union
|USSR
|Union of Soviet Socialist Republics
|Other terms relating to ‘european’:
|112
|European emergency number
|CET
|Central European Time
|EEC
|European Economic Community
|ESA
|European Space Agency
|EU
|European Union
|MEP
|Member of the European Parliament
|Other terms relating to ‘football’:
|AFL
|Australian Football League
|CFL
|Canadian Football League
|FIFA
|Federation International de Football Association
|FNB
|Football And Beer
|FOOTY
|Football, soccer
|GOONER
|Supporter of Arsenal Football Club
|MAN U
|Manchester United Football Club
|MNF
|Monday Night Football
|MUFC
|Manchester United Football Club
|NFL
|National Football League
|SPURS
|US Basketball team
UK football team (Tottenham Hotspur)