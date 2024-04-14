Home
April 14, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UDS – UDS means “Ugly Duckling Syndrome“. It is an internet acronym. What does UDS mean? UDS is an abbreviation that stands for “Ugly Duckling Syndrome”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UDS definition and all the information related to acronym UDS in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘ugly’:
 BOILER Ugly woman
 BUSTED Very Ugly
Caught
 BUTTERFACE A Woman With An Attractive Body But An Ugly Face
 BUTTERS Ugly
 BUTTERZ Ugly
 DUSTY Ugly
 GRENADE Ugly girl in a group
 HURT Ugly, unattractive
 LAND MINE Ugly, skinny girl
 MINGA Minger, ugly person
 MINGER Ugly person
 MINGING Dirty, disgusting, ugly
 MUCK Ugly
 MUD DUCK Ugly woman
 MUNTER Ugly woman
 PRIT Ugly
 UG Ugly
 UGG Ugly
 UGGO Ugly person
Other terms relating to ‘syndrome’:
 AIDS Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome
 BMS Bitchy Men Syndrome
 GAS Flatulence
Guitar Acquisition Syndrome
 IBS Irritable Bowel Syndrome
 ILS Inflated Lat Syndrome
 IMS Irritable Male Syndrome
 LSS Last Song Syndrome
 PEWS Post Election Withdrawal Syndrome
 SIDS Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
 TWS Typical Woman Syndrome

