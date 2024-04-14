Home
April 14, 2024

The Meaning of UDK – UDK means "You Don't Know". It is an internet acronym.

What does UDK mean?

UDK is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "You Don't Know". It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

