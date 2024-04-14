The Meaning of UDK – UDK means “You Don’t Know“. It is an internet acronym. What does UDK mean? UDK is an abbreviation that stands for “You Don’t Know”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UDK definition and all the information related to acronym UDK in FAQ format.
What does UDK mean?
UDK is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Don’t Know”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UDK
UDK means “You Don’t Know”.
What is UDK?
UDK is “You Don’t Know”.
UDK Definition / UDK Means
The definition of UDK is “You Don’t Know”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘don’t’:
|AUO
|I don’t know
|CARE
|I don’t care
|DADT
|Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell
|DAM
|Don’t Ask Me
|DAMHIK
|Don’t Ask Me How I Know
|DAMHIKT
|Don’t Ask Me How I Know That/This
|DAQ
|Don’t Ask Questions
|DBA
|Don’t Bother Asking
|DBD
|Don’t Be Dumb
Death Before Dishonor
|DBEYR
|Don’t Believe Everything You Read
|DBI
|Douche Bag Index
Don’t Beg It
|DBJ
|Don’t Be Jealous
|DBL
|Don’t Be Late
|DBM
|Don’t Bother Me
|DBNT
|Don’t Bother Next Time
|DBS
|Don’t Be Stupid
Don’t Be Sad
Don’t Be Scared
|DC
|Don’t Care
|DCOI
|Don’t Count On It
|DDI
|Don’t Do It
|DDT
|Don’t Do That
|DEB
|Don’t Even Bother
|DEGT
|Don’t Even Go There (i.e. I don’t want to talk about it)
|DET
|Don’t Even Trip
|DETAI
|Don’t Even Think About It
|DFF
|Don’t Forget to Flush
|DFI
|Don’t Force It
|DFLI
|Don’t Feel Like It
|DFTBA
|Don’t Forget To Be Awesome