The Meaning of UDI – UDI means “Unidentified Drinking Injury“. It is an internet acronym. What does UDI mean? UDI is an abbreviation that stands for “Unidentified Drinking Injury”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UDI definition and all the information related to acronym UDI in FAQ format.
What does UDI mean?
UDI is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Unidentified Drinking Injury”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UDI
UDI means “Unidentified Drinking Injury”.
What is UDI?
UDI is “Unidentified Drinking Injury”.
UDI Definition / UDI Means
The definition of UDI is “Unidentified Drinking Injury”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘unidentified’:
|UFO
|Unidentified Flying Object
|Other terms relating to ‘drinking’:
|KINGS
|Drinking game
|SESH
|Session (drinking, smoking, gaming etc)
|SPINS
|Effect of drinking too much
|Other terms relating to ‘injury’:
|RSI
|Repetitive Strain Injury