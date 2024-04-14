The Meaning of UDA – UDA means “Ulster Defence Association“. It is an internet acronym. What does UDA mean? UDA is an abbreviation that stands for “Ulster Defence Association”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UDA definition and all the information related to acronym UDA in FAQ format.
What does UDA mean?
UDA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Ulster Defence Association”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UDA
UDA means “Ulster Defence Association”.
What is UDA?
UDA is “Ulster Defence Association”.
UDA Definition / UDA Means
The definition of UDA is “Ulster Defence Association”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘defence’:
|DADA
|Defence Against the Dark Arts (Harry Potter)
|DOTA
|Defence Of The Ancients
|IMD
|In My Defence
|Other terms relating to ‘association’:
|AA
|Alcoholics Anonymous
African-American
Automobile Association
|AAA
|American Automobile Association
Battery size
|AARP
|American Association of Retired Persons
|FIFA
|Federation International de Football Association
|HOA
|Home Owners Association
|MBA
|Masters of Business Association
Married But Available
|MPA
|Music Publishers’ Association
|NAACP
|National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
|NAMBLA
|North American Man/Boy Love Association
|NASCAR
|National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing
|NASDAQ
|National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation
|NBA
|National Basketball Association
|NCAA
|National Collegiate Athletic Association
|NEA
|National Education Association
|NRA
|National Rifle Association
|PCMCIA
|Personal Computer Memory Card International Association
|PGA
|Professional Golfers’ Association
|UEFA
|Union of European Football Associations
|YHA
|Youth Hostel Association
|YMCA
|Young Mens Christian Association
|YWCA
|Young Women’s Christian Association