Home
UCLA

UCLA

April 14, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UCLA – UCLA means “University of California at Los Angeles“. It is an internet acronym. What does UCLA mean? UCLA is an abbreviation that stands for “University of California at Los Angeles”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UCLA definition and all the information related to acronym UCLA in FAQ format.

What does UCLA mean?

UCLA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “University of California at Los Angeles”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UCLA

UCLA means “University of California at Los Angeles”.

What is UCLA?

UCLA is “University of California at Los Angeles”.

UCLA Definition / UCLA Means

The definition of UCLA is “University of California at Los Angeles”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘university’:
 BSC Bachelor of Science (university degree)
 CSU California State University
 NYU New York University
 OU Open University
 UNI University
 USC University of Southern California
Other terms relating to ‘california’:
 CBI Californian Bureau of Investigation
Confederation of British Industry
 CHP California Highway Patrol
 CSU California State University
 LBC Long Beach, California
 NOCAL Northern California
 NORCAL Northern California
 POMO Permanent Open Market Operations
Post Modern
A Group Of Native American People In California
 USC University of Southern California
Other terms relating to ‘angeles’:
 LAPD Los Angeles Police Department

About The Author

acron

Related Posts