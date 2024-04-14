The Meaning of UCAP – UCAP means “Up Close and Personal“. It is an internet acronym. What does UCAP mean? UCAP is an abbreviation that stands for “Up Close and Personal”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UCAP definition and all the information related to acronym UCAP in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘close’:
|AINEC
|And It’s Not Even Close
|BCD
|Behind Closed Doors
|BREDRINS
|Close friends, brothers
|CAS
|Close Air Support
Confidence, Appearance, Swagger
Creativity, Action, Service
|CCTV
|Closed-Circuit Television
|CME
|Close My Eyes
|CQB
|Close Quarters Battle
|CQC
|Close Quarters Combat
|CUG
|Closed User Group
|DAWG
|Close Friend
|FAMALAM
|Family, close friend
|FAMBO
|Family, close friend
|FELLAS
|Close friends
|HOMEBOY
|Closest friend
|HOMEGIRL
|Closest female friend
|HOMIES
|Group Of Close Friends
|SON
|Close Friend
|TCFC
|Too Close For Comfort
|TCTC
|To Close To Call
|TIGHT
|Close
Miserly
|UC&P
|Up Close and Personal
|WC
|Welcome
Water Closet, toilet
|Other terms relating to ‘personal’:
|DOXING
|Collect Personal Information
|IMPO
|In My Personal Opinion
|INTP
|Introverted iNtuitive Thinking Perceiving (personality type indicator)
|MPO
|My Personal Opinion
|PA
|Personal Assistant
|PAN
|Personal Area Network
|PB
|Personal Best
|PCMCIA
|Personal Computer Memory Card International Association
|PCMIA
|Personal Computer Manufacturer Interface Adaptor
|PDA
|Personal Digital Assistant
|PHISHING
|Scamming method used to get personal information
|PHP
|Personal Home Page
|PIGEON
|Woman using a man for personal gain
|PIN
|Personal Identification Number
|PSM
|Personal Short Message
|PVR
|Personal Video Recorder
|SWAGGA
|Style or personality
|TAG
|Personal signature
|UC&P
|Up Close and Personal